Greenbrier, Fortress Biotech And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects The Greenbrier Companies, Inc . GBX to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $928.73 million before the opening bell. Greenbrier shares gained 0.72% to $48.91 in the after-hours trading session.

. to report quarterly earnings at $1.14 per share on revenue of $928.73 million before the opening bell. Greenbrier shares gained 0.72% to $48.91 in the after-hours trading session. Nature Wood Group Limited NWGL said Jianjun Zeng is stepping down as CEO due to health reasons. The company named Hubei Song as its new CEO. Nature Wood Group shares gained 2% to $2.03 in after-hours trading.

said Jianjun Zeng is stepping down as CEO due to health reasons. The company named Hubei Song as its new CEO. Nature Wood Group shares gained 2% to $2.03 in after-hours trading. Fortress Biotech, Inc. FBIO reported a pause in the payment of dividends on its 9.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock. Fortress Biotech shares fell 2.8% to $1.75 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Sonic Automotive, Inc . SAH disclosed a cybersecurity incident impacting its dealer management and CRM systems. Sonic Automotive shares slipped 0.3% to $52.00 in after-hours trading.

. disclosed a cybersecurity incident impacting its dealer management and CRM systems. Sonic Automotive shares slipped 0.3% to $52.00 in after-hours trading. Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. UNCY filed for the resale of up to 50 million shares by the selling stockholders. Unicycive Therapeutics shares fell 2% to $0.4480 in the after-hours trading session.

Check This Out: How To Earn $500 A Month From Nvidia Stock

Photo courtesy: The Greenbrier Company