Nokia Optimizes Network Infrastructure in Saudi Arabia

Nokia Corporation NOK recently announced that it has collaborated with stc Group to install Nokia's AI-powered MantaRay Cognitive SON solution for network optimization in Saudi Arabia. This deployment marks a significant leap in the application of AI for telecom network management and automation. Leveraging Nokia's industry-leading solution, stc Group is aiming to develop a range of AI-driven capabilities to drive digital transformation across the country.

The growing number of connected devices and the use of high bandwidth intensive applications are adding complexity to networks. Managing this increasing complexity and capitalizing on the full potential of 5G is a challenge for communications service providers (CSPs).

Nokia's MantaRay Cognitive SON solution with AI capabilities addresses these challenges by efficiently automating network operations. It allows CSPs to seize the full potential of existing 2G, 3G and 4G networks while facilitating a smooth transition to 5G. The solution leverages self-configuring modules that automate configuration tasks, ensuring efficiency amid growing complexity. The solution can be customized to specific software applications and unique operational challenges. Additionally, its self-healing feature automates fault resolution, accelerates maintenance and minimizes outage times.

Intelligent RAN energy management automates energy saving. Cognitive SON switches the burden of real-time problem analysis to machine learning systems and reduces the risk of human error. The fully autonomous 24/7 Cognitive SON significantly boosts network efficiency and performance, enabling CSPs to manage network operations effectively.

In the recent venture with stc group, Nokia's solution efficiently managed over 10,000 optimization actions. This has led to a 10% improvement in user throughput and a 30% increase in utilization rate on loaded cells. Even with a 40% surge in traffic, stc group's network delivered consistent connectivity. The solution contributed to a 13% reduction in energy consumption across stc group's 4G and 5G networks.

Nokia's leading-edge MantaRay Cognitive SON solution, powered by advanced AI algorithms, has set a new benchmark in autonomous network operations. With its first deployment on stc group's commercial network, Nokia has demonstrated its transformative potential. With ongoing innovations, Nokia is poised to drive future efficiency and performance breakthroughs in the telecom industry. The company currently has 319 commercial 5G deals with communications service providers globally. It has 110 live 5G networks, both public and private.

The stock has declined 8.2% in the past year against the industry's growth of 41.2%.

