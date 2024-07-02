MSC Industrial Direct, Radius Recycling And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc . MSM to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $1.01 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. MSC Industrial Direct shares gained 1.1% to $79.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Fly-E Group, Inc . FLYE posted FY24 earnings of $0.9 per share, up from $0.6 per share in the year-ago period. The company's revenue rose to $32.2 million from $21.8 million. Fly-E Group shares fell 0.9% to $5.44 in the after-hours trading session.

