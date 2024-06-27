Sirius XM's Content Expansion to Aid Subscriber Revenues

Loading... Loading...

Sirius XM SIRI has been constantly investing to expand its content. This constant expansion of content is expected to aid top-line growth in the upcoming quarters.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SIRI's 2024 subscriber revenues is pegged at $6.96 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 1.44%.

The company recently announced a content expansion with a new show, The Andy Richter Call-In Show, where Andy Richter will take calls directly from fans. Richter, known for his three decades on late-night television, will bring his favorite after-hours dinner party chats to the show, inviting listeners to participate.

Joined by comedians and friends, such as Sona Movsesian, Andy Daly, Nicole Byer and Laurie Kilmartin, Richter will share entertaining stories and field calls, creating a lively and interactive experience for his audience.

Other recently released content includes The Optimist Project with Yara Shahidi, Mediaite's Press Club hosted by Aidan McLaughlin, The Road to Cooperstown featuring Hall of Fame stories and Off Topic with Yamaneika hosted by comedian Yamaneika Saunders.

Each show offers unique content ranging from inspiring conversations and political insights to sports history and pop culture commentary.

SIRI Faces Tough Competition in the Audio Streaming Market

These recent initiatives have strengthened the company's unique content offerings. However, tough competition in the audio streaming markets from giants like Spotify Technology SPOT, Apple AAPL music and Amazon.com music is a concern.

Spotify leads with 44.4 million paid subscribers, followed by Apple Music with 32.6 million and Amazon Music with 29.3 million. SiriusXM has a total subscriber base of 31.9 million, according to a report by Music Business Worldwide.

The audio streaming market is seeing intense competition as major players leverage AI and innovative technologies to enhance user experiences. Spotify, known for its machine learning-driven features like Discover Weekly, has introduced AI Playlist, which offers users more control over their listening experience.

Apple is strengthening its presence with the acquisition of Shazam and Asaii and integration of AR into its music service. AAPL is also developing "smart song transitions" for Apple Music to improve the crossfade functionality, aiming to make song transitions seamless and unnoticed.

Amazon Music is also stepping up its game with the introduction of Maestro, an AI playlist generator designed to simplify and enhance playlist creation. This feature, currently in beta for a limited number of U.S. customers, aims to make playlists more intuitive and enjoyable.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have plunged 50.6% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector's decline of 1%. The stock has also underperformed SPOT, which has gained 69.7%, followed by AMZN's growth of 27.4% and AAPL's rise of 10.8% in the same time frame.

Conclusion

SIRI's strong expanding content offerings and partnerships bode well with its long-term prospects. However, strong competition remains a major concern for the company.

Its expanded podcast efforts fit well with the existing advertising-led focus at Pandora and AdsWizz and are expected to improve monetization in the near term.

Advertisement revenues (18.6% of the total revenues) rose 7.2% year over year to $402 million in the first quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter advertising revenues is pegged at $457.94 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 13.9%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SIRI's second-quarter loss per share is pegged at 8 cents, which has increased a cent in the past 60 days. The consensus mark for 2024 earnings is pegged at 31 cents per share, which has increased 2 cents in the past 30 days.

