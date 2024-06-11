DaVita, Nuwellis Extend Pilot Collaboration for Aquadex

Loading... Loading...

DaVita DVA recently extended the pilot phase of a previously announced supply and collaboration agreement with Nuwellis NUWE until Aug 31, 2024.At the conclusion of the pilot phase, DaVita may extend the supply agreement with Nuwellis for continued provision of both inpatient and outpatient ultrafiltration services for up to 10 years.

The objective of this program is to test Aquadex ultrafiltration therapy in certain U.S. marketplaces for adult patients with congestive heart failure and associated disorders. The extension of the pilot phase will provide DaVita, serving as a leading provider of kidney care services, additional time to evaluate the use of ultrafiltration therapy with the Aquadex SmartFlow system with high-need patients in the hospital.

Price Performance

In the past six months, DVA shares have gained 33.9% compared with the the industry's rise of 14.9%. The S&P 500 has gained 16% in the same time frame.

More on the Collaboration

In June 2023, DaVita and Nuwellis entered into a supply and collaboration agreement for the use of Aquadex ultrafiltration therapy to treat adult patients with congestive heart failure. When paired with DaVita's care team, the Aquadex technology lowered associated healthcare costs for payers and providers while providing ultrafiltration therapy to patients with heart failures experiencing fluid overload.

This opportunity for long-term collaboration highlights the commitment of both companies to advancing patient care through innovative medical solutions.

More on the Aquadex SmartFlow System

The Aquadex SmartFlow technology removes extra fluid from patients experiencing hypervolemia (fluid overload) in a simple, flexible, and intelligent manner, delivering scientifically validated therapy.

The Aquadex SmartFlow system is recommended for use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more who have fluid excess that is not improving with medical therapy, including diuretics, either temporarily (up to 8 hours) or permanently (more than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization).

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Transparency Market Research, the global fluid management market size was valued at $9.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $22.1 billion by 2031 at a growth rate of 10.6%.

The rise in health consciousness across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving growth of the fluid therapy market. The development in commercial pipelines and the rise in occurrences of chronic diseases such as gastrointestinal tract, cancer, diabetes and nephrology accelerate the market growth.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

DVA carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

