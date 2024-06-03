Science Applications International, Autodesk And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Science Applications International Corporation SAIC to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. SAIC shares gained 3.4% to $139.20 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. SAIC shares gained 3.4% to $139.20 in after-hours trading. Autodesk, Inc. ADSK named board member Elizabeth Rafael as its interim CFO and posted strong preliminary results for the first quarter. The company posted preliminary earnings of $1.87 per share versus market estimates of $1.74 per share, and revenue of $1.42 billion compared to expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk shares jumped 7.2% to $216.04 in the after-hours trading session.

named board member Elizabeth Rafael as its interim CFO and posted strong preliminary results for the first quarter. The company posted preliminary earnings of $1.87 per share versus market estimates of $1.74 per share, and revenue of $1.42 billion compared to expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk shares jumped 7.2% to $216.04 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting HealthEquity, Inc. HQY to post quarterly earnings at 66 cents per share on revenue of $278.11 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. HealthEquity shares gained 1.4% to $82.79 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited YGMZ reported an agreement to acquire Oxylus Global. MingZhu Logistics shares surged 66.6% to $0.5667 in the after-hours trading session.

reported an agreement to acquire Oxylus Global. MingZhu Logistics shares surged 66.6% to $0.5667 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Lavoro Limited LVRO to post quarterly earnings at 3 cents per share on revenue of $619.07 million after the closing bell. Lavoro shares fell 3.5% to $5.77 in the after-hours trading session.

Check This Out: Over $8M Bet On This Health Care Stock? Check Out These 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying