Science Applications International, Autodesk And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Science Applications International Corporation SAIC to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. SAIC shares gained 3.4% to $139.20 in after-hours trading.
- Autodesk, Inc. ADSK named board member Elizabeth Rafael as its interim CFO and posted strong preliminary results for the first quarter. The company posted preliminary earnings of $1.87 per share versus market estimates of $1.74 per share, and revenue of $1.42 billion compared to expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk shares jumped 7.2% to $216.04 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting HealthEquity, Inc. HQY to post quarterly earnings at 66 cents per share on revenue of $278.11 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. HealthEquity shares gained 1.4% to $82.79 in after-hours trading.
- MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited YGMZ reported an agreement to acquire Oxylus Global. MingZhu Logistics shares surged 66.6% to $0.5667 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Lavoro Limited LVRO to post quarterly earnings at 3 cents per share on revenue of $619.07 million after the closing bell. Lavoro shares fell 3.5% to $5.77 in the after-hours trading session.
