On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said Arista Networks, Inc. ANET reported an “unbelievable” quarter, and the company's CEO Jayshree Ullal is doing a “terrific” job.

He added, “All of these stocks are a little volatile right now, but I think you want to own it and buy it into the volatility.”

On May 7, Arista Networks posted strong first-quarter earnings and issued upbeat guidance. The company’s board of directors authorized an additional $1.2 billion stock repurchase program.

Cramer said Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT is the most volatile stock he has ever come across. He added, “That is a wild one, I don't know. I mean, it depends on the trial, it depends on the money flows.”

On May 20, Trump Media and Technology Group reported a loss of over $300 million last quarter, marking its first earnings report as a publicly traded company.

When asked about Sony Group Corporation SONY, he said, “I just like the stock as is, and it's been weighed down by the takeover talk.”

On May 14, Sony reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. The company announced Hideaki Nishino and Hermen Hulst will succeed former PlayStation boss Jim Ryan as co-CEOs, effective June 1, 2024.

The “Mad Money” host said Sigma Lithium Corporation SGML is “too dicey” for him.

On May 16, Sigma Lithium posted a first-quarter loss of 6 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 21 cents per share.

Cramer recommended Eli Lilly and Company LLY, adding, “And let's hope it comes in so we can buy more.”

On Tuesday, Eli Lilly announced that Chinese regulators have approved its diabetes drug tirzepatide.

Price Action:

Arista Networks shares fell 4.8% to settle at $301.42 on Thursday.

Sigma Lithium shares fell 4.2% to close at $15.72 on Thursday.

Trump Media & Technology Group shares slipped 1.5% to settle at $43.91.

Eli Lilly shares gained 0.7% to settle at $808.45 on Thursday.

Sony shares fell 0.6% to settle at $80.80 during Thursday's session.

Image: Shutterstock