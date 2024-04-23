Why Sunrun, SolarEdge, Sunnova Energy Shares Are Moving Lower After Hours

Loading... Loading...

Several solar stocks including Sunrun Inc RUN, SolarEdge Technologies Inc SEDG and Sunnova Energy International Inc NOVA are trading lower in Tuesday’s after-hours session in sympathy with shares of Enphase Energy Inc ENPH, which fell after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly results.

What Happened With Enphase?

Q1 Revenue: $263.3 million, versus estimates of $281.95 million

Loading... Loading...

Q1 EPS: 35 cents, versus estimates of 40 cents

Enphase Energy’s U.S. revenue was down approximately 34% on a year-over-year basis in the first quarter, while revenues in Europe increased by approximately 70%.

“The decline in revenue for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was the result of seasonality and a further softening in U.S. demand, while we continued to reduce shipments to manage channel inventory,” the company said.

Enphase also issued weak guidance, which appears to be adding to the selling pressure after hours. The company guided for second-quarter revenue of $290 million to $330 million versus estimates of $350.706 million. Enphase shares were down approximately 8% at last check.

Check This Out: Tesla Q1 Earnings Highlights: EV Giant Misses Wall Street Estimates, Makes Cost Cuts, Invests In AI, Speeds Launch Of New Models

What To Expect From RUN, SEDG and NOVA

Sunrun, SolarEdge Technologies and Sunnova Energy are all scheduled to report quarterly results in early May.

Sunnova will report after the market close on May 1. Analysts are anticipating a loss of 73 cents per share on revenue of $194.778 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

Sunrun is due to report earnings after the market close on May 8. The company is expected to report a loss of 46 cents per share and revenue of $470.894 million.

SolarEdge is also scheduled to report earnings after the market close on May 8. Analysts are looking for a loss of $1.57 per share on revenue of $194.061 million.

See Also: Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts’ Views On 3 Energy Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields

RUN, SEDG, NOVA Price Action: At publication time, Sunrun shares were down 1.07% at $10.17 after hours, SolarEdge shares were down 2.22% at $55.39 and Sunnova shares were down 1.02% at $3.88, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Andreas from Pixabay.