General Motors, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Tuesday, here are some stocks that may grab investor focus today:

Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $18.08 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. PepsiCo shares fell 1% to $174.79 in after-hours trading.

Packaging Corporation of America PKG posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Monday. The company said it sees second-quarter earnings of $2.07 per share. Packaging Corp shares fell 5.2% to $170.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting General Motors Company GM to post quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $41.88 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. GM shares fell 0.3% to $43.07 in after-hours trading.

Hibbett, Inc. HIBB agreed to be acquired by JD Sports Fashion for $87.50 per share in cash, in a $1.1 billion transaction. Hibbett shares gained 1.9% to close at $72.49 on Monday.

Analysts expect Tesla, Inc. TSLA to post quarterly earnings at 51 cents per share on revenue of $22.34 billion after the closing bell. Tesla shares fell 0.4% to $141.45 in after-hours trading.

