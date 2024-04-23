General Motors, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Tuesday, here are some stocks that may grab investor focus today:
- Wall Street expects PepsiCo, Inc. PEP to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $18.08 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. PepsiCo shares fell 1% to $174.79 in after-hours trading.
- Packaging Corporation of America PKG posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Monday. The company said it sees second-quarter earnings of $2.07 per share. Packaging Corp shares fell 5.2% to $170.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting General Motors Company GM to post quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $41.88 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. GM shares fell 0.3% to $43.07 in after-hours trading.
- Hibbett, Inc. HIBB agreed to be acquired by JD Sports Fashion for $87.50 per share in cash, in a $1.1 billion transaction. Hibbett shares gained 1.9% to close at $72.49 on Monday.
- Analysts expect Tesla, Inc. TSLA to post quarterly earnings at 51 cents per share on revenue of $22.34 billion after the closing bell. Tesla shares fell 0.4% to $141.45 in after-hours trading.
