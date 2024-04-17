Abbott Laboratories, U.S. Bancorp And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
Wall Street expects Abbott Laboratories ABT to report quarterly earnings at 95 cents per share on revenue of $9.88 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Abbott shares gained 1% to $110.30 in after-hours trading.
Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. ITCI disclosed a $500 million proposed public offering of common stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies shares fell 1.3% to $78.80 in the after-hours trading session.
Analysts are expecting U.S. Bancorp USB to post quarterly earnings at 88 cents per share on revenue of $6.72 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. U.S. Bancorp shares fell 0.6% to $40.75 in after-hours trading.
Check out our premarket coverage here
Ontrak, Inc. OTRK reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. The company posted adjusted loss of 27 cents per share, compared to market expectations for a loss of 21 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $3.539 million, missing estimates of $4.037 million. Ontrak shares fell 14.2% to $0.3949 in the after-hours trading session.
Analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV to post quarterly earnings at $4.90 per share on revenue of $10.51 billion before the opening bell. Travelers shares gained 0.8% to $224.98 in after-hours trading.
Check This Out: Top 4 Tech Stocks You May Want To Dump In April
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.