Goldman Sachs, Charles Schwab And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS to report quarterly earnings at $8.56 per share, down from $8.79 per share in the year-ago period. The investment bank is projected to report quarterly revenue of $12.92 billion, compared to $12.22 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Goldman Sachs shares fell 0.6% to $387.00 in after-hours trading.

Encore Wire Corporation WIRE agreed to be acquired by Prysmian for $290.00 per share in cash. Encore Wire shares gained 0.2% to close at $260.98 on Friday.

Analysts are expecting The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW to post quarterly earnings at 74 cents per share on revenue of $4.71 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Charles Schwab shares fell 0.6% to $69.60 in after-hours trading.

C3is Inc. CISS entered an agreement to acquire the Eco Spitfire bulk carrier for $16.19 million. C3is shares fell 5.6% to $1.76 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect M&T Bank Corporation MTB to post quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion before the opening bell. M&T Bank shares slipped 0.01% to $134.55 in after-hours trading.

