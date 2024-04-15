Goldman Sachs, Charles Schwab And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
Wall Street expects The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS to report quarterly earnings at $8.56 per share, down from $8.79 per share in the year-ago period. The investment bank is projected to report quarterly revenue of $12.92 billion, compared to $12.22 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Goldman Sachs shares fell 0.6% to $387.00 in after-hours trading.
Encore Wire Corporation WIRE agreed to be acquired by Prysmian for $290.00 per share in cash. Encore Wire shares gained 0.2% to close at $260.98 on Friday.
Analysts are expecting The Charles Schwab Corporation SCHW to post quarterly earnings at 74 cents per share on revenue of $4.71 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Charles Schwab shares fell 0.6% to $69.60 in after-hours trading.
Check out our premarket coverage here
C3is Inc. CISS entered an agreement to acquire the Eco Spitfire bulk carrier for $16.19 million. C3is shares fell 5.6% to $1.76 in the after-hours trading session.
Analysts expect M&T Bank Corporation MTB to post quarterly earnings at $3.09 per share on revenue of $2.26 billion before the opening bell. M&T Bank shares slipped 0.01% to $134.55 in after-hours trading.
Check This Out: Jim Cramer Calls Cummins 'Terrific,' Recommends Selling This Chinese Auto Manufacturer
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.