Jim Cramer Calls Cummins 'Terrific,' Recommends Selling This Chinese Auto Manufacturer

Loading... Loading...

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes New Fortress Energy Inc. NFE, but "right now Wes Edens [co-founder of Fortress Investment Group and founder of New Fortress Energy] is kind of just hurt by the president.”

On March 5, New Fortress Energy reported upsizing and pricing of $750 million of senior secured notes.

Cramer said he likes Cummins Inc. CMI and recommended buying the stock. "I think it’s terrific," he added.

On March 14, Truist Securities analyst Jamie Cook initiated coverage on the shares of Cummins with a Hold rating and a price target of $303.

When asked about Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, Cramer said, "Make a move and buy some."

The company, last week, inked a pact with Oracle to provide secure cloud and AI solutions to power businesses and governments worldwide.

The "Mad Money" host recommended buying The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. PNC. "You got horse sense," he added.

On April 8, Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin maintained PNC Finl with a Hold and raised the price target from $164 to $171.

"I really want" you in Abbott Laboratories ABT, Cramer said.

The FDA, last week, approved Abbott Laboratories’ first-of-its-kind TriClip transcatheter edge-to-edge repair (TEER) system that’s specifically designed to treat tricuspid regurgitation (TR), or a leaky tricuspid valve.

Cramer recommended selling NIO Inc. NIO.

On April 9, NIO filed its 2023 annual report on Form 20-F.

Price Action:

New Fortress Energy shares fell 1.3% to settle at $28.96 on Thursday.

Palantir shares gained 1.9% to close at $22.84.

PNC shares fell 0.6% to settle at $154.08.

Cummins shares gained 0.2% to close at $302.86.

Abbott Labs shares gained 0.3% to close at $111.45 during Thursday’s session.

Shares of NIO fell 2.8% to close at $4.46 on Thursday.

Read Next: Top 3 Health Care Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Quarter