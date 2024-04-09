Neogen, Maxeon Solar Technologies And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Neogen Corporation NEOG to report quarterly earnings at 14 cents per share on revenue of $230.01 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Neogen shares gained 0.2% to close at $14.38 on Monday.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. MAXN said it sees preliminary fourth-quarter revenue of $229 million versus market estimates of $235.959 million. Maxeon Solar shares fell 6.6% to $2.55 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting PriceSmart, Inc. PSMT to post quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. PriceSmart shares gained 0.5% to $83.98 in the after-hours trading session.

Angi Inc. ANGI named Jeff Kip as CEO, succeeding Joey Levin. “Through multiple roles, Jeff Kip has been a student of the Angi business, first as CFO of IAC, then serving as CEO of Angi’s International business for nearly eight years and most recently as President of Angi,” said Joey Levin, CEO of IAC and Chairman of Angi. “During his tenure with Angi, he engineered the integration of multiple different product and technology platforms across six countries, driving the International business to healthy growth with expanding margins - an inspiring blueprint for Angi’s future.” Angi shares gained 0.4% to $2.31 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. SGH to post quarterly earnings at 25 cents per share on revenue of $283.79 million after the closing bell. SMART Global shares fell 0.5% to $25.72 in after-hours trading.

