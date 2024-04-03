Acuity Brands, Cal-Maine Foods And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI to report quarterly earnings at $3.25 per share on revenue of $907.75 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Acuity Brands shares fell 1.3% to close at $261.83 on Tuesday.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. CALM reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. The company reported quarterly earnings of $3.00 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.46 per share. Cal-Maine Foods shares surged 7% to $63.05 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI to have earned 21 cents per share on revenue of $1.55 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Levi Strauss shares rose 0.3% to $18.80 in the after-hours trading session.

View, Inc. VIEW shares fell sharply during Tuesday’s after-hours trading after the company reached a real with Cantor Fitzgerald and RXR to become a private company. View shares tumbled 53.7% to $0.5099 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect BlackBerry Limited BB to post a quarterly loss at 3 cents per share on revenue of $154.78 million after the closing bell. BlackBerry shares slipped 0.01% to $2.7997 in after-hours trading.

