Acuity Brands, Cal-Maine Foods And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
Wall Street expects Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI to report quarterly earnings at $3.25 per share on revenue of $907.75 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Acuity Brands shares fell 1.3% to close at $261.83 on Tuesday.
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. CALM reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. The company reported quarterly earnings of $3.00 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.46 per share. Cal-Maine Foods shares surged 7% to $63.05 in the after-hours trading session.
Analysts are expecting Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI to have earned 21 cents per share on revenue of $1.55 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Levi Strauss shares rose 0.3% to $18.80 in the after-hours trading session.
View, Inc. VIEW shares fell sharply during Tuesday’s after-hours trading after the company reached a real with Cantor Fitzgerald and RXR to become a private company. View shares tumbled 53.7% to $0.5099 in the after-hours trading session.
Analysts expect BlackBerry Limited BB to post a quarterly loss at 3 cents per share on revenue of $154.78 million after the closing bell. BlackBerry shares slipped 0.01% to $2.7997 in after-hours trading.
