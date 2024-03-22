FedEx, Nike And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

FedEx Corporation FDX reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and authorized a new $5 billion share repurchase program. FedEx shares jumped 12.9% to $299.07 in the after-hours trading session.

Worthington Steel, Inc. WS posted stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. Worthington Steel shares gained 3.9% to $33.15 in after-hours trading.

Wall Street expects Hyzon Motors Inc. HYZN to report a quarterly loss at 20 cents per share on revenue of $100,000 before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Hyzon Motors shares gained 5.1% to $0.6830 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Nike Inc NKE reported upbeat earnings and sales results for its third quarter on Thursday. However, Nike shares fell 5.7% to $95.11 in the after-hours trading session.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU posted better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued a weak forecast for the first quarter. Lululemon shares dipped 11.1% to $425.77 in the after-hours trading session.

Check This Out: Jim Cramer Likes Amazon More Than This E-Commerce Platform, Calls Chipotle 'The King'