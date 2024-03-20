Micron, Signet Jewelers And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. GIS to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $4.96 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. General Mills shares fell 0.4% to $68.38 in after-hours trading.

HealthEquity, Inc. HQY posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. HealthEquity shares gained 2.6% to $85.70 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Signet Jewelers Limited SIG to have earned $6.37 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Signet shares rose 0.3% to $102.75 in after-hours trading.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. MBRX disclosed a 1-for-15 reverse stock split. Moleculin Biotech shares gained 5% to $0.55 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. MU to post a quarterly loss at 26 cents per share on revenue of $5.33 billion after the closing bell. Micron shares rose 0.01% to $94.01 in the after-hours trading session.

