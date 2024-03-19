XPeng Shares Surge On Q4 Deliveries Growth - Here's Why

XPeng Inc XPEV reported a fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 sales growth of 153.9% year-on-year, to CNY13.05 billion ($1.84 billion), missing the consensus of $1.86 billion.
Total revenues increased 153.9% from the same period of 2022 and rose 53.0% sequentially.
Adjusted net loss per ADS of $(0.28) beat the consensus loss of $(0.46).
The Tesla Inc TSLA rival’s quarterly vehicle deliveries increased 170.9% year-on-year to 60,158.
Revenues from vehicle sales increased 162.3% Y/Y to $1.72 billion, mainly attributable to accelerating sales growth of the G6.
Gross margin was 6.2% vs 8.7% a year ago. Vehicle margin was 4.1% vs 5.7% a year ago. Operating loss for the quarter was $(0.29) billion.
The company held $6.44 billion in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2023.
Outlook: XPeng expects first-quarter vehicle deliveries of 21,000 – 22,500, up 15.2% – 23.4% year-on-year.
The company expects first-quarter revenue of CNY5.8 billion – CNY6.2 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 43.8% – 53.7%, vs. the consensus of CNY10.22 billion.
Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF PBW and VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF SMOG.
Price Action: XPEV shares are trading higher by 3.67% at $10.18 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
Image by Robert Way via Shutterstock
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.