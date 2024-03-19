Core & Main Gears Up For Q4 Print; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Loading... Loading...

Core & Main, Inc. CNM is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on March 19, 2024.

Analysts expect the Saint Louis, Missouri-based company to report quarterly earnings at 35 cents per share, compared to 35 cents per share in the year-ago period. Core & Main is projected to report quarterly revenue of $1.43 billion, compared to $1.37 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Last week, Core & Main agreed to acquire NW Geosynthetics Inc., doing business as ACF West Inc.

Core & Main shares fell 0.5% to close at $50.69 on Monday.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Loop Capital analyst Jeffrey Stevenson maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $48 to $58 on March 8, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Citigroup analyst Anthony Pettinari upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and boosted the price target from $38 to $48 on Jan. 8, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Joe Ritchie maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $38 to $42 on Dec. 14, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Truist Securities analyst Keith Hughes maintained a Hold rating and increased the price target from $30 to $38 on Dec. 8, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 87%.

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $38 to $49 on Dec. 8, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

