UiPath Reports Better-Than-Expected Q4 Results: Record Sales, First Profitable Quarter

Loading... Loading...

UiPath, Inc. PATH reported its fourth-quarter financial results after the bell Wednesday. Here's a look at the highlights.

The Details:

The company reported quarterly earnings of 22 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 16 cents by 37.5%.

Quarterly sales clocked in at a record $405.253 million, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $383.826 million and representing a 31.34% increase over sales of $308.549 million from the same period last year.

UiPath achieved its first quarter of GAAP profitability as a public company and cash flow from operations and non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow reached $146 million.

“We delivered a strong close to the fiscal year with fourth quarter ARR growing 22 percent year-over-year to $1.464 billion, underscoring the meaningful outcomes our Business Automation Platform delivers for our customers,” said Rob Enslin, UiPath CEO.

“The combination of UiPath’s AI and automation is the strategic change enabler for our customers that makes any digital transformation easier and faster, while empowering customers to innovate, adapt more quickly, and grow,” Enslin added.

Outlook:

UiPath sees first-quarter revenue in a range of $330 million to $335 million, versus the $347.851 million estimate and fiscal year 2025 revenue in a range of $1.555 billion to $1.56 billion, versus the $1.531 billion estimate.

“Looking ahead to fiscal year 2025, this afternoon’s guidance reflects typical seasonal patterns in the business as well as our plans to strategically invest to further expand our market leadership while continuing to drive operating leverage,” said Ashim Gupta, UiPath CFO.

Related News: Phunware’s Stock Slips After Q4 EPS Miss – Here’s Why

PATH Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro, UiPath shares are up 7.25% after-hours at $26.20 at the time of publication.

Image: Buffik from Pixabay