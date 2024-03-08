Gap, Genesco And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 8, 2024 3:24 AM | 1 min read
Loading...
Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Genesco Inc. GCO to report quarterly earnings at $3.04 per share on revenue of $705.66 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Genesco shares gained 3% to $30.15 in after-hours trading.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. SWBI reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. Smith & Wesson Brands shares surged 7.9% to $14.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. AQN to have earned 15 cents per share on revenue of $652.95 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares gained 1.5% to $6.20 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

The Gap, Inc. GPS reported stronger-than-expected financial results for its fourth quarter. Gap shares jumped 5.6% to $20.42 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect America's Car-Mart, Inc. CRMT to report a quarterly loss at 65 cents per share on revenue of $350.96 million before the opening bell. America's Car-Mart shares gained 1.1% to $63.00 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out: Top 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks That May Keep You Up At Night This Quarter

 

Loading...
Loading...
Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading IdeasStocks To WatchStocks to Watch