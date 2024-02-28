Jim Cramer Weighs In On Palo Alto, Eli Lilly And Salesforce, Says Price Target Bump For This Stock A 'Red Flag'

Loading... Loading...

During Tuesday’s CNBC Investing Club Morning Meeting, U.S. stocks exhibited mixed performance, prompting a closer look at prevailing market themes. Cybersecurity emerged as a key focus, with Jim Cramer emphasizing heightened threats following a recent breach at UnitedHealth.

What Happened: Cramer advocated for an aggressive long position in Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW citing the growing demand for cybersecurity solutions amid escalating threats. The increasing prevalence of high-profile incidents underscores the significance of robust cybersecurity measures, reported CNBC.

Eli Lilly And Co LLY faced stock declines as Viking Therapeutics Inc VKTX presented promising results for its GLP-1 treatment, a potential rival. Cramer addressed concerns, highlighting the importance of substantial backing from pharmaceutical companies for market dominance. "Without the major backing of a pharmaceutical company, it's not enough [to beat out Eli Lilly,]" he said

Wells Fargo raised its price target on Salesforce Inc CRM shares to $300 from $290 ahead of quarterly results but maintained a hold rating, signaling potential challenges. Cramer interpreted this as a “red flag,” cautioning investors about possible skepticism from analysts, which could impact sentiment post-earnings.

Why It Matters: In November 2023, Cramer predicted a “very good quarter” for cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks, indicating his long-standing faith in the sector, which further justifies his advice to go long on the company.

Earlier this month, Cramer warned of the potential impact of GLP-1s, a new class of weight loss and diabetes drugs, on food and beverage stocks, which might explain his reassurance about Eli Lilly’s performance.

The price target increase by Wells Fargo comes amid a period of mixed views on Salesforce’s performance. Earlier in the week, Citi analyst Tyler Radke raised the price target for Salesforce from $265 to $325, citing balanced investor sentiment and stabilizing demand signals.

