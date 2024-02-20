Why British Banking Giant Barclays Shares Are Surging Premarket Tuesday

by Lekha Gupta, Benzinga Editor
February 20, 2024 8:27 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Barclays reported a 3% Y/Y decrease in total income, with an attributable loss of £0.1 billion.
  • Barclays Directors confirmed their intention to initiate a share buyback of up to £1.0 billion.
Loading...
Loading...

Barclays PLC BCS shares are surging premarket Tuesday after it reported fourth-quarter FY23 results.

Total income fell 3% Y/Y to £5.6 billion in the quarter. The company reported an attributable loss of £0.1 billion (vs profit of £1.0 billion).

The company witnessed a decline in Barclays UK income (-9% Y/Y), with net interest income (NII) broadly flat and net fees, commissions, and other income down 41% due to one-off items and the transfer of Wealth Management & Investments (WM&I) to CC&P during the second-quarter FY23.

Meanwhile, Barclays International declined 3% Y/Y in the fourth quarter.

Operating expenses were £4.92 billion versus £4.00 billion a year ago. Credit impairment charges stood at £0.6 billion. CET1 ratio came in at 13.8% vs. 13.9% in FY22.

At amortized cost, loans and advances stood at £202.8 billion, and deposits were £241.1 billion at the end of 2023.

Starting with the first quarter of FY24, the British banking giant plans to report under five segments: Barclays UK, Barclays UK Corporate Bank, Barclays Private Bank and Wealth Management, Barclays Investment Bank, and Barclays US Consumer Bank.

Also ReadBarclays Bets Big on Green Transition, Reportedly Turns Up the Heat on Oil & Gas Lending

Share Repurchase: Barclays initiated a further share buyback of up to £1 billion.

Outlook: Barclays projects NII excluding Barclays Investment Bank and Head Office Of £10.7 billion, of which Barclays UK NII of c. £6.1 billion in 2024.

Also, the bank anticipates RoTE greater than 10% and 10.5% excluding inorganic activity in 2024.

Barclays sees a total income of c. £30 billion in 2026 and plans to return at least £10 billion of capital to shareholders between 2024 and 2026, with a continued preference for buybacks. 

Loading...
Loading...

It targets gross efficiency savings of c. £1 billion in 2024 and c. £2 billion by 2026. Through its structural cost actions, the bank expects cost savings of £500 million in FY24, which includes headcount reduction.

RelatedBarclays Plans To Cut Up To 2000 Jobs To Save Up To $1.25B: Report

The bank expects to maintain a Common Equity Tier 1 ratio outlook of 13%-14%.

Price Action: BCS shares are up 9.1% at $8.15 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Loading...
Loading...
Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsEquitiesLarge CapNewsBuybacksMoversTrading IdeasBriefsEurasiawhy it's moving