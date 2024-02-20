Walmart, Home Depot And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Fluor Corporation FLR to report quarterly earnings at 57 cents per share on revenue of $4.11 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Fluor shares fell 0.7% to $41.80 in after-hours trading.

The L.S. Starrett Company SCX reported a loss of 5 cents per share versus a year-ago profit of 42 cents per share for the year-ago quarter. The company said net sales fell 7% year-over-year to $62.1 million for its fiscal 2024 second quarter. L.S. Starrett shares fell 6.2% to $12.47 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting The Home Depot, Inc. HD to earn $2.76 per share on revenue of $34.63 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Home Depot shares fell 0.1% to $362.17 in after-hours trading.

After the closing bell, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW is projected to post quarterly earnings of $1.30 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto shares gained 0.3% to $367.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Walmart Inc. WMT to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $170.71 billion before the opening bell. Walmart shares fell 0.4% to $169.62 in after-hours trading.

