Why Is Trimble Stock Trading Lower Monday?

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 12, 2024 8:22 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Trimble beats Q4 expectations with 9% revenue growth and strong recurring revenue.
  • Trimble's FY24 outlook cautious amid macro uncertainties, shares dip in premarket.
Loading...
Loading...

Trimble Inc TRMB reported a fourth-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 9% to $932.40 million, beating the consensus of $909.53 million. Revenue grew by 3% Y/Y on an organic basis.

The adjusted EPS of $0.63 beat the consensus of $0.59. The stock price dropped after the results.

Annualized recurring revenue was $1.98 billion, up 13% Y/Y on an organic basis.

Product revenue declined 3.1% Y/Y to $402.8 million. Subscription and services grew by 20.2% Y/Y to $529.6 million. 

The adjusted gross margin expanded by 350 bps to 65.3%. 

Trimble held $229.8 million in cash and equivalents.

CEO Rob Painter said, “We enter 2024 with resolve to continue executing our strategy and returning capital to shareholders while navigating macroeconomic uncertainties.”

FY24 Outlook: Trimble anticipates fiscal 2024 revenue of $3.57 billion – $3.67 billion, below the consensus of $3.84 billion.

It also expects adjusted EPS of $2.60 – $2.80 against the Street view of $2.72.

Trimble expects first-quarter revenue of $905 million – $935 million (consensus $977.07 million) and adjusted EPS of $0.57 – $0.62 (consensus $0.68).

Price Action: TRMB shares traded lower by 5.33% at $49.71 premarket on the last check Monday.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsEquitiesNewsGuidanceMoversTechBriefswhy it's moving