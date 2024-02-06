Eli Lilly Likely To Report Higher Q4 Earnings; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Eli Lilly and Company LLY is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Feb. 6, 2024.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share, up from year-ago earnings of $2.09 per share. The company is projected to report revenue of $8.93 billion, compared to $7.3 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The firm is reportedly engaged in discussions with the German government to lift the ban on the public health system covering the costs of weight-loss treatments.

Eli Lilly shares rose 5.8% to close at $706.20 on Monday.

Wells Fargo analyst Mohit Bansal maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $650 to $700 on Jan. 24, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Robyn Karnauskas reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $650 on Nov. 29, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%. Deutsche Bank analyst James Shin initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold rating and a price target of $535 on Nov. 9, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst James Shin initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold rating and a price target of $535 on Nov. 9, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Morgan Stanley analyst David Phung maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $673 to $722 on Nov. 3, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst David Phung maintained an Overweight rating and increased the price target from $673 to $722 on Nov. 3, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Citigroup analyst Andrew Baum maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $525 to $675 on Oct. 23, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

