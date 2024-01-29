Eli Lilly Wants to Expand Access to Weight-Loss Treatments In Germany, In Talks With Government

Loading... Loading...

Eli Lilly And Co LLY is reportedly engaged in discussions with the German government to lift the ban on the public health system covering the costs of weight-loss treatments.

The U.S. pharmaceutical giant, valued at around $600 billion, recently gained approval in the European Union for its weekly injection, Mounjaro, for weight loss in specific overweight or obese patients.

Mounjaro’s market introduction has been staggered, with launches in Germany, Poland, and Switzerland and an upcoming introduction in Britain.

Citing Spiegel magazine, Reuters noted that Representatives of the company are in a “good dialogue” with the federal government, Ilya Yuffa, president of Lilly International, was quoted as saying.

In an interview with Spiegel, he emphasized the company’s commitment to making a substantial manufacturing investment in Germany.

European governments, including Germany, have been cautious about funding new weight-loss treatments due to concerns about stretched health budgets.

In November, Eli Lilly reportedly announced its intent to construct a production plant in western Germany with an estimated investment of €2 billion ($2.17 billion), marking an inaugural substantial production facility in Germany and responding to the increasing pressure to localize critical healthcare manufacturing post-pandemic.

In a recent study, Eli Lilly’s blockbuster diabetes drug Mounjaro (tirzepatide), proved to be more effective for weight loss in overweight or obese adults compared to Novo Nordisk A/S’s NVO Ozempic (semaglutide).

According to Truveta Research’s real-world study, patients on Mounjaro demonstrated substantial weight loss percentages of 5%, 10%, and 15% compared to their counterparts on Ozempic over three months, six months, and a year.

Price Action: LLY shares are up 0.59% at $643.01 on the last check Monday.

