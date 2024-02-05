Pinterest, Checkpoint Therapeutics And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Loading... Loading...

The Nasdaq 100 closed higher by around 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it could be a preplanned sale, or could indicate their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Pinterest

Director Jeffrey D Jordan sold a total of 20,000 shares at an average price of $37.59. The insider received around $751,842 from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained Pinterest with an Overweight and raised the price target from $37 to $48.

Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained Pinterest with an Overweight and raised the price target from $37 to $48. What Pinterest Does: Pinterest is an online product and idea discovery platform that helps users gather ideas on everything from recipes to cook to destinations to travel to.

Checkpoint Therapeutics

CFO William Garrett Gray sold a total of 4,115 shares at an average price of $1.95. The insider received around $8,024 from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Checkpoint Therapeutics announced a $14 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.

Checkpoint Therapeutics announced a $14 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market. What Checkpoint Therapeutics Does: Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc is an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company based in US.

ThredUp

10% owner GS Investment Strategies, LLC sold a total of 8,608 shares at an average price of $2.05. The insider received around $91,406 from selling those shares. What’s Happening: thredUP, during November, reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

thredUP, during November, reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What ThredUp Does: ThredUp Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally.

Natera

CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold a total of 22,281 shares at an average price of $67.73. The insider received around $1,509,081 from selling those shares. What’s Happening: Natera has acquired from Invitae certain assets relating to Invitae's non-invasive prenatal screening and carrier screening business.

Natera has acquired from Invitae certain assets relating to Invitae's non-invasive prenatal screening and carrier screening business. What Natera Does: Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide.

