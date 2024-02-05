McDonald's, Caterpillar And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 5, 2024 2:49 AM | 1 min read
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Caterpillar Inc. CAT to report quarterly earnings at $4.75 per share on revenue of $17.11 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Caterpillar shares rose 0.2% to $315.56 in after-hours trading.

Sweetgreen SG named Rossann Williams as the company’s Chief Operating Officer, effective Feb. 5. Sweetgreen shares gained 0.1% to $11.19 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting McDonald's Corporation MCD to earn $2.82 per share on revenue of $6.45 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. McDonald's shares rose 0.5% to $298.50 in after-hours trading.

Valneva SE VALN said it sold the Priority Review Voucher it received from the FDA for $103 million. Valneva shares gained 0.4% to close at $8.09 on Friday.

Analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN to report quarterly earnings at 41 cents per share on revenue of $13.27 billion before the opening bell. In after-hours trading, Tyson Foods shares gained 0.1% to $56.40.

