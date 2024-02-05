McDonald's, Caterpillar And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Caterpillar Inc. CAT to report quarterly earnings at $4.75 per share on revenue of $17.11 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Caterpillar shares rose 0.2% to $315.56 in after-hours trading.

Sweetgreen SG named Rossann Williams as the company’s Chief Operating Officer, effective Feb. 5. Sweetgreen shares gained 0.1% to $11.19 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting McDonald's Corporation MCD to earn $2.82 per share on revenue of $6.45 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. McDonald's shares rose 0.5% to $298.50 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Valneva SE VALN said it sold the Priority Review Voucher it received from the FDA for $103 million. Valneva shares gained 0.4% to close at $8.09 on Friday.

Analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN to report quarterly earnings at 41 cents per share on revenue of $13.27 billion before the opening bell. In after-hours trading, Tyson Foods shares gained 0.1% to $56.40.

Check This Out: Cramer Hypes Up This 'Classic Stock,' Disagrees With Billionaire CEO's 'Dire' View