American Express Likely To Report Higher Q4 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

American Express Company AXP is expected to release earnings results for its fourth quarter, before the opening bell on Jan. 26, 2024.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share, up from year-ago earnings of $2.07 per share. The company is projected to report revenue of $16 billion, compared to $14.18 billion in the year-earlier quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

American Express, during October, said third-quarter revenue (net of interest expense) grew 12% year-on-year to $15.38 billion, beating the consensus of $15.36 billion. EPS of $3.30 beat the consensus of $2.94.

American Express shares gained 1.2% to close at $188.07 on Thursday.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Baird analyst David George downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform with a price target of $190 on Jan. 8, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

JP Morgan analyst Richard Shane upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and increased the price target from $167 to $205 on Jan. 4, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Citigroup analyst Arren Cyganovich upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral and raised the price target from $143 to $154 on Oct. 25, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Piper Sandler analyst Kevin Barker upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral and increased the price target from $150 to $151 on Oct. 24, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $190 to $185 on Oct. 23, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

