Crude Oil Down 1%; Lockheed Martin Earnings Top Views

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks traded mixed toward the end trading, with the Dow Jones index falling around 100 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 0.26% to 37,903.57 while the NASDAQ rose 0.25% to 15,399.02. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.18% to 4,859.01.

Check This Out: How To Earn $500 A Month From Nvidia Stock

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Consumer staples shares rose by 0.8% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, real estate shares fell by 0.8%.

Top Headline

Lockheed Martin Corp LMT company posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.

Lockheed Martin posted quarterly sales of $18.87 billion, beating the consensus of $17.97 billion. EPS in the fourth quarter was $7.58, up from $7.40 per share last year, versus the consensus of $7.28.

Equities Trading UP

FaZe Holdings Inc.. FAZE shares shot up 116% to $0.3340 after the company announced Rollbit will sponsor its Counter-Strike team.

Shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC got a boost, surging 42% to $1.6199. Ensysce Biosciences said that the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for PF614-MPAR.

Nuvve Holding Corp. NVVE shares were also up, gaining 75% to $5.23 after the company announced that it was awarded a $16 million project for Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission's 50-shuttle fleet.

Loading... Loading...

Equities Trading DOWN

Vroom, Inc. VRM shares dropped 42% to $0.3041 after the company announced it is discontinuing its operations and winding down its used vehicle dealership business.

Shares of Nutex Health Inc. NUTX were down 26% to $0.1391. Nutex Health announced pricing of $10.0 million registered direct offering of common stock and warrants.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB was down, falling 28% to $0.3042.

Revelation Biosciences announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split effective Jan. 25, 2024.

Also Check This Out: 3 Minutes To Boost Your Earnings: 3 Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields In Tech And Telecom Sector From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1% to $74.45 while gold traded up 0.2% at $2,025.50.

Silver traded up 0.7% to $22.45 on Tuesday while copper rose 0.8% to $3.7925.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.28%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.03% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 1.09% The German DAX fell 0.34% French CAC 40 declined 0.34% while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.35%.

Public sector net borrowing, excluding public sector banks, in the United Kingdom shrank to £7.8 billion in December, compared to £16.2 billion in the year-ago month.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 falling 0.08%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbing 2.63% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.53%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex, meanwhile, fell 1.53%.

The Bank of Japan maintained its key short-term interest rate at -0.1% during its January meeting. Singapore’s annual inflation rate rose to 3.7% in December from November's reading of 3.6%.

Economics

The composite manufacturing index in the US Fifth District area declined to a reading of -15 in January, compared to December’s reading of -11.

Now Read This: Cramer Says Stay Away From This Bitcoin Miner: 'I Don't Trust It'