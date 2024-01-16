Why Progress Software Stock Jumped After-Hours

Progress Software Corporation PRGS shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.
What To Know: Progress Software reported quarterly earnings of $1.02 per share which exceeded the analyst consensus estimate of 91 cents.
The company reported quarterly sales of $177.50 million, clocking in above estimates of $174.05 million, an 11.51% increase over sales of $159.17 million from the same period last year.
Cash and cash equivalents were $127.0 million at the end of the quarter. Additionally, the operating margin for the quarter was 13%.
Progress Software estimates full-year 2024 adjusted earnings per share to be between $4.58 and $4.68, versus the $4.64 estimate. Revenue is anticipated to be between $722 million and $732 million, versus the $729.51 million estimate.
"I am extremely pleased with our strong finish to fiscal 2023," said Yogesh Gupta, CEO at Progress. "We executed at or ahead of plan each quarter, generated $175 million in adjusted free cash flow, and substantially integrated MarkLogic ahead of schedule."
"In the fourth quarter, we paid down another $30 million of debt, and we remain well-positioned operationally and financially for our next acquisition. MarkLogic will contribute to full-year results in fiscal 2024, further propelling our operating income and cash flow, as well as revenues. We're looking forward to another great year ahead."
Related Link: What Happened With SEALSQ Corp Stock?
PRGS Price Action: Shares of Progress Software were up 4.14% at $55.83 in the after-hours session at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.
Image by James Osborne from Pixabay
Analyst Ratings
Options
Dividends
IPOs
Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.