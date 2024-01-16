Interactive Brokers Group Stock Falls After Posting Mixed Q4 Financial Results: The Details

Loading... Loading...

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session following the release of the company's fourth-quarter earnings results.

Here's an overview of how the company performed.

What To Know: Interactive Brokers Group reported quarterly earnings of $1.52 per share, falling short of the analyst consensus estimate of $1.55.

Revenue of $1.15 billion topped the Street's expectations of $1.14 billion, a 17.73% increase over revenue of $976.00 million from the same period last year.

The company also reported that customer accounts grew 23% to 2.56 million during the quarter. Additionally, commission revenue rose 5% to $348 million with customer trading volume mixed across product types. Options and futures contract volumes were up 21% and 4%, respectively, while stock share volume was down 22%.

IBKR Price Action: Shares of Interactive Brokers Group were down 2.62% at $84.90 in the after-hours session at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

