Crude Oil Gains Over 2%; TD SYNNEX Posts Downbeat Sales

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
January 9, 2024 1:08 PM | 3 min read
Loading...
Loading...

U.S. stocks traded mostly lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones falling around 180 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 0.49% to 37,499.41 while the NASDAQ rose 0.07% to 14,853.45. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.16% to 4,755.70.

Check This Out: How To Earn $500 A Month From Bank of America Stock Ahead Of Q4 Earnings Report

 

Leading and Lagging Sectors

 

Information technology shares rose by 0.3% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, energy shares fell by 1.3%.

 

Top Headline

 

TD SYNNEX Corporation SNX posted downbeat sales for its fourth quarter on Tuesday.

TD SYNNEX reported a fourth-quarter revenue decline of 11.3% Y/Y to $14.407 billion, missing the consensus of $14.476 billion. Adjusted EPS for the quarter of $3.13 surpassed the consensus of $2.68.

TD SYNNEX sees first-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of $2.60-$3.10 versus the $2.91 estimate. The company projects quarterly revenue of $14 billion-$14.7 billion versus the $14.81 billion estimate.

 

Equities Trading UP

 

Cutera, Inc. CUTR shares shot up 39% to $4.56 after the company reported preliminary FY23 revenue guidance above prior estimates.

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. JNPR got a boost, surging 23% to $37.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co HPE is reportedly in advanced discussions to acquire networking equipment competitor Juniper Networks.

Accolade, Inc. ACCD shares were also up, gaining 22% to $14.18 following third-quarter results.

 

Loading...
Loading...

Equities Trading DOWN

 

Grifols, S.A. GRFS shares dropped 23% to $8.60 following a report from Gotham City Research titled "Grifols SA: Scranton and the Undisclosed Debts."

Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. TCS were down 14% to $1.99. The Container Store Group said it sees third-quarter net sales of $214 million versus estimates of $225.38 million.

Neogen Corporation NEOG was down, falling 8% to $18.16 after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and lowered its FY24 sales guidance below estimates.

Also Check This Out: 'I Think You Have A Winner, And It Is Just On Fire': Jim Cramer On This Brazilian Stock

 

Commodities

 

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.4% to $72.50 while gold traded up 0.1% at $2,035.40.

Silver traded down 0.5% to $23.185 on Tuesday while copper fell 0.7% to $3.7820.

 

Euro zone

 

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.19%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.13% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 1.46% The German DAX fell 0.17% French CAC 40 fell 0.32% while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.53%.

Industrial production in Germany fell 0.7% month-over-month in November versus a revised 0.3% decline in October. Retail sales in the UK increased 1.9% from a year ago in December.

Italy's unemployment rate fell to 7.5% in November versus a revised 7.7% in the previous month. French current account deficit shrank to EUR 2.8 billion in November 2023 versus a revised EUR 3.4 billion in the prior month, while trade deficit narrowed to €5.9 billion in November versus a revised €8.5 billion in the prior month.

 

Asia Pacific Markets

 

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Tuesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 1.16%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index falling 0.21% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.20%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex, meanwhile, rose 0.04%.

Household spending in Japan fell by 2.9% year-over-year in November following a 2.5% decline in the earlier month.

 

Economics

 

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index rose to 91.9 in December from 90.6 in November.

The US trade gap shrank to $63.2 billion in November from $64.5 billion in the previous month and compared to market estimates of a $65 billion gap.

The RealClearMarkets/TIPP Economic Optimism Index rose to 44.7 in January from 40 in December.

Now Read This: Microsoft, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs And More On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

Loading...
Loading...

Analyst Ratings

Options

Dividends

IPOs

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: EarningsNewsPenny StocksEurozoneCommoditiesSmall CapGlobalIntraday UpdateMarketsTrading IdeasMid Day Market Update