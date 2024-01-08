Commercial Metals Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here's A Look At Recent Price Target Changes By The Most Accurate Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Commercial Metals Company CMC is projected to release financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2024, before the opening bell on Jan. 8, 2024.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share, down from year-ago earnings of $2.24 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $1.89 billion for the latest quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Commercial Metals recently declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of 16 cents per share.

Commercial Metals shares fell 0.1% to close at $48.22 on Friday.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Citigroup analyst Alexander Hacking maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $56 to $48 on Oct. 16, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Keybanc analyst Philip Gibbs downgraded the stock from Overweight to Sector Weight on Feb. 23, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

Goldman Sachs analyst Emily Chieng maintained a Neutral rating and boosted the price target from $48 to $53 on Jan. 10, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

