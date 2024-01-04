Walgreens, Conagra Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Loading...
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA to report quarterly earnings at 63 cents per share on revenue of $34.86 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares fell 4.1% to close at $25.57 on Wednesday.
- Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. CALM reported downbeat results for its second quarter. Cal-Maine Foods shares fell 5.2% to $52.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG to have earned 68 cents per share on revenue of $3.24 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Conagra shares gained 0.8% to $29.50 in after-hours trading.
- Resources Connection, Inc. RGP posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday. Resources Connection shares gained 6.5% to $14.58 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW to post quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion before the opening bell. Lamb Weston shares fell 1.5% to close at $104.93 on Wednesday.
