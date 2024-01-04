Walgreens, Conagra Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA to report quarterly earnings at 63 cents per share on revenue of $34.86 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares fell 4.1% to close at $25.57 on Wednesday.

to report quarterly earnings at 63 cents per share on revenue of $34.86 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares fell 4.1% to close at $25.57 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. CALM reported downbeat results for its second quarter. Cal-Maine Foods shares fell 5.2% to $52.00 in the after-hours trading session.

reported downbeat results for its second quarter. Cal-Maine Foods shares fell 5.2% to $52.00 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG to have earned 68 cents per share on revenue of $3.24 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Conagra shares gained 0.8% to $29.50 in after-hours trading.

Resources Connection, Inc. RGP posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday. Resources Connection shares gained 6.5% to $14.58 in the after-hours trading session.

posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday. Resources Connection shares gained 6.5% to $14.58 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW to post quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion before the opening bell. Lamb Weston shares fell 1.5% to close at $104.93 on Wednesday.

