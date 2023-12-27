Pharma Company Procaps Beats On Q3 But Lowers FY23 Guidance: Here's Why

Loading... Loading...

Procaps Group SA PROC reported Q3 FY23 revenue of $118.41 million, beating the consensus of $110.4 million and rose 7% Y/Y (+2% Y/Y in constant currency), led by the performance of RX and OTC portfolios.

Gross profit increased 1% Y/Y to $68 million, with a 58% gross margin contracting 343bps Y/Y due to higher costs and an unfavorable product mix.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 4% YY to $22 million in 3Q23, with a margin of 19% (-212 bps Y/Y).

EPS of $0.08 exceeded the consensus of $0.05.

In Q3, the company penned an agreement with BDR Pharmaceuticals for 27 oncology molecules for Latin America, including 20 TKIs (Tirosyne Kinase Inhibitors).

Last month, the company disclosed the appointment of Jose Antonio Vieira as the new CEO, effective January 15, 2024.

Guidance: The company lowered its full-year guidance due to the slowdown in some markets.

Consequently, PROC now expects net revenue growth of around 6% on a constant currency basis and an adjusted EBITDA of $77 million-$82 million. While announcing its 4Q22 results, the company had expected 2023 ~+10% net revenue growth on a constant currency basis and $90 million- $100 million of Adjusted EBITDA.

Ruben Minski, CEO said, "To support increased U.S. demand of our advanced gummy technologies for the global nutraceutical industry capacity expansion in the U.S. continue as planned with the ongoing construction of a new gummy manufacturing facility in Florida."

"We expect operations to commence in 1Q24 with revenues following later in the quarter. Also in the U.S. we are exploring new products, especially high potency compounds, to take advantage of the West Palm Beach facility which has production capacity of approximately 1.8 billion softgel capsules per year for our iCDMO business unit."

Price Action: PROC shares closed higher by 13.7% at $3.98 on Tuesday.