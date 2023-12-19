Accenture, FactSet Research And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Accenture plc ACN to report quarterly earnings at $3.14 per share on revenue of $16.20 billion before the opening bell. Accenture shares rose 0.3% to $342.99 in after-hours trading.

HEICO Corporation HEI posted better-than-expected sales results for its fourth quarter on Monday. HEICO shares gained 2.8% to $188.78 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS to earn $4.11 per share on revenue of $540.36 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. FactSet Research shares gained 0.1% to $458.75 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Conn's, Inc. CONN posted a loss of $2.03 per share for the third quarter, versus a year-ago loss of 78 cents per share. Its total consolidated revenue fell 12.8% to $280.1 million. Conn's shares gained 3.9% to $2.96 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect FedEx Corporation FDX to post quarterly earnings at $4.20 per share on revenue of $22.41 billion after the closing bell. FedEx shares rose 0.1% to $282.01 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out: Beat Inflation With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Real Estate Sector From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts