Crude Oil Down 4%; Aditxt Shares Spike Higher

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 100 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded up 0.32% to 36,520.57 while the NASDAQ rose 0.46% to 14,498.23. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.26% to 4,634.47.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Materials shares rose by 0.5% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, energy shares fell by 1.7%.

Top Headline

Johnson Controls International plc JCI reported weak results for its fourth quarter.

Johnson Controls reported fourth-quarter FY23 sales growth of 2.7% year-on-year to $6.91 billion (+2% organically), missing the consensus of $7.09 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.05 (+6% Y/Y) below the consensus of $1.09, according to Benzinga Pro.

Equities Trading UP

Aditxt, Inc. ADTX shares shot up 64% to $6.25. Aditxt agreed to acquire Evofem Biosciences in consideration of the issuance of a combination of common stock and preferred stock and the assumption of certain senior indebtedness, having an aggregate amount of approximately $100 million.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. CCCC got a boost, surging 108% to $2.45. C4 Therapeutics entered into an exclusive license and collaboration agreement with Merck & Co to develop degrader-antibody conjugates (DACs), an emerging modality designed to selectively target and neutralize disease-causing proteins in cancer cells.

Icosavax, Inc. ICVX shares were also up, gaining 48% to $15.49. AstraZeneca agreed to acquire Icosavax at $15.00 per share in cash at closing, plus a non-tradable contingent value right to receive up to $5.00 in cash, payable upon achievement of specified regulatory and net sales milestones.

Equities Trading DOWN

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. ACHV shares dropped 42% to $3.1350. Achieve Life Sciences said NDA Filing timing may be delayed to address FDA feedback on drug product candidate, Cytisinicline. Oppenheimer maintained Achieve Life Sciences with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $21 to $18.

Shares of Oracle Corporation ORCL were down 12% to $101.50. Oracle reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates.

Green Giant Inc. GGE was down, falling 44% to $0.0850 as the company announced pricing of public offering.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 4.1% to $68.37 while gold traded up 0.1% at $1,994.70.

Silver traded down 0.1% to $23.045 on Tuesday while copper rose 0.2% to $3.7880.

Euro zone

European shares closed lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.21%, London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.03% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index fell 0.78% The German DAX fell 0.02% French CAC 40 fell 0.11%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index fell 0.28%.

The ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment for the Eurozone surged by 9.2 points to 23 in December, recording the strongest reading in ten months, while German ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment rose to 12.8 in December from 9.8 in November.

The number of job vacancies in the UK fell to 949,000 from September to November, while regular pay, excluding bonus payment in the UK, rose 7.3% year-over-year to GBP 620/week in the three months to October.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mostly higher on Tuesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 gaining 0.16%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gaining 1.07% and China’s Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.40%. India’s S&P BSE Sensex, meanwhile, fell 0.54%.

Producer prices in Japan increased 0.3% year-over-year in November following a revised 0.9% rise in October.

Economics

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index declined for a fourth straight month to a reading of 90.6 in November.

The annual inflation rate in the U.S. eased to 3.1% in November, recording the lowest reading in five months, compared to 3.2% in October.

