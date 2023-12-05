JM Smucker, AutoZone And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

Loading... Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects The J. M. Smucker Company SJM to report quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion before the opening bell. Smucker shares gained 1% to $113.50 in after-hours trading.

GitLab Inc. GTLB posted better-than-expected results for its third quarter and issued a strong forecast for FY24. GitLab shares surged 16.2% to $61.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. AZO to earn $31.18 per share on revenue of $4.20 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares gained 0.2% to $2,670.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. MSI reported a proposed private placement of $550 million of convertible senior notes. Merit Medical shares fell 3.8% to $71.10 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL to post quarterly earnings at $3.71 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion. The company will release earnings results after the markets close. Toll Brothers shares slipped 0.1% to $87.15 in after-hours trading.

