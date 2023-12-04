SAIC, Hawaiian Holdings And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Loading... Loading... Loading...

With U.S. stock futures trading mostly lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Science Applications International Corporation SAIC to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion before the opening bell. SAIC shares gained 2.3% to $122.70 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion before the opening bell. SAIC shares gained 2.3% to $122.70 in after-hours trading. Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK announced plans to acquire Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. HA in a deal worth $1.9 billion. Hawaiian Holdings shares jumped 8.2% to close at $4.86 on Friday.

announced plans to acquire in a deal worth $1.9 billion. Hawaiian Holdings shares jumped 8.2% to close at $4.86 on Friday. Analysts expect JOANN Inc. JOAN to post a quarterly loss at 21 cents per share on revenue of $547.20 million after the closing bell. JOANN shares jumped 11.6% to $0.7450 in the after-hours trading session.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER would join the S&P 500 index, effective prior to the open of trading on Dec. 18. Uber shares climbed 5.5% to $60.50 in the after-hours trading session.

would join the S&P 500 index, effective prior to the open of trading on Dec. 18. Uber shares climbed 5.5% to $60.50 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect GitLab Inc. GTLB to post a quarterly loss at 1 cent per share on revenue of $141.53 million. The company will release earnings results after the markets close. GitLab shares gained 1.7% to $53.38 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out: How To Earn $500 A Month From Energy Transfer Stock