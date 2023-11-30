American Retail Firm Build-A-Bear Workshop Lowers FY23 Outlook, Stock Tanks

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc BBW reported third-quarter FY23 sales growth of 2.9% year-on-year to $107.6 million, missing the analyst consensus of $108.1 million.

The American retailer's EPS of $0.53 beat the Street view of $0.51.

Net retail sales rose 1.2% Y/Y, and e-commerce demand increased 7.1%.

Gross profit increased 4.2% Y/Y to $56.6 million. The gross margin of 52.7% expanded by 70 basis points Y/Y.

The company held $24.8 million in cash and equivalents.

As of Q3, the company had 511 global locations through its corporately-managed, partner-operated, and international franchise models.

Inventory at quarter end was $64.5 million, reflecting a decline of $23.9 million, or 27.0%, from October 29, 2022.

CEO Sharon Price John said, "The Bearlieve Bear is a cornerstone of our holiday product line, driven by Build-A-Bear's first-ever animated theatrical film release, "Glisten and the Merry Mission," based on our multi-year best-selling seasonal line, which will begin streaming in multiple countries starting December first."

Outlook: Build-A-Bear expects FY23 revenues to increase by 3%-5% (prior 5%-7%). The company expects FY23 capital expenditure of $16 million to $18 million (prior $15 million to $20 million).

Price Action: BBW shares traded lower by 10.90% at $22.79 in premarket on the last check Thursday.