Citigroup, JPMorgan And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Wall Street expects Citigroup Inc. C to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $19.32 billion before the opening bell. Citigroup shares gained 0.2% to $41.62 in after-hours trading.

Dollar General Corporation DG narrowed its outlook for fiscal year 2023. The company also announced that Jeff Owen has resigned as CEO and has selected current board member and former CEO Todd Vasos to take over Owen's role, effective immediately. Dollar General shares jumped 8% to $110.01 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM to earn $3.90 per share on revenue of $39.57 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. JPMorgan shares fell 0.3% to $145.32 in after-hours trading.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. SGH reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued a weak forecast for the first quarter. SMART Global shares tumbled 26.6% to $17.31 in the after-hours trading session.

reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued a weak forecast for the first quarter. SMART Global shares tumbled 26.6% to $17.31 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company WFC to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $20.12 billion before the opening bell. Wells Fargo shares gained 0.3% to $39.87 in after-hours trading.

