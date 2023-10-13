JPMorgan Likely To Report Higher Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM is expected to release financial results for its third quarter, before the opening bell on Oct. 13, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $3.90 per share, up from year-ago earnings of $3.12 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $39.57 billion, compared to $32.09 billion in the year-ago period.

JPMorgan shares fell 0.2% to close at $145.81 on Thursday.

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $219 to $215 on Sept. 26, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

