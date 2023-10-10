Domino's Gears Up For Q3 Print; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ is expected to release financial results for its third quarter 2023, before the opening bell on Oct. 12, 2023.

Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $3.30 per share, up from year-ago earnings of $2.79 per share. The company’s revenue might come in at $1.05 billion, compared to $1.06 billion in the year-ago period.

Domino's shares gained 2.5% to close at $350.14 on Monday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let’s have a look at how Benzinga’s most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $320 to $335 on Oct. 6, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Citigroup analyst Jon Tower maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $431 to $398 on Sept. 29, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner maintained an Outperform rating and increase the price target from $427 to $450 on Sept. 26, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

TD Cowen analyst Andrew Charles reiterated an Outperform rating with a price target of $450 on Sept. 20, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Stephens & Co. analyst Joshua Long reiterated an Equal-Weight rating with a price target of $365 on Aug. 31, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

