Scholastic, Dynatronics And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Dynatronics Corporation DYNT to report a quarterly loss at 28 cents per share on revenue of $7.86 million before the opening bell. Dynatronics shares fell 3.6% to $0.7135 in after-hours trading.

Scholastic Corporation SCHL reported downbeat results for its first quarter on Thursday. Scholastic shares dipped 16.9% to $32.37 in the after-hours trading session.

NETSOL Technologies, Inc. NTWK is expected to report its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2023 before the opening bell. NETSOL Technologies shares gained 1.3% to $2.33 in after-hours trading.

Mondee Holdings, Inc. MOND approved a $30 million share repurchase program to boost shareholder value. Mondee shares climbed 6.6% to $3.71 in the after-hours trading session.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE named Matthias Aydt as Global Chief Executive Officer, effective Sept. 29, 2023. The company also announced a management stock purchase plan. Faraday Future shares climbed 5.5% to $3.8593 in the after-hours trading session.

