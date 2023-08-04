PPL Clocks 7% Revenue Growth In Q2; Falls Short Of Profit Estimates Hit By Mild Weather, Increased Storm Activity

PPL Corporation PPL reported second-quarter FY23 operating revenue growth of 7.5% year-over-year to $1.82 billion, beating the consensus of $1.73 billion.

Operating income increased to $305 million from $243 million in 2Q22, margin expanded by 240 bps to 16.7%.

Adjusted EPS was $0.29, compared to $0.30 a year ago, missing the consensus of $0.32.

PPL's net cash provided by operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2023, totaled $842 million, versus $979 million a year ago.

Electricity Sales dropped by 7.4% Y/Y, with the PA Regulated segment down 5.3% and KY Regulated segment down by 9.9%.

"While mild weather and increased storm activity in our service territories have impacted year-to-date financial results, we remain confident in our ability to deliver on our 2023 ongoing earnings forecast as we expect to offset these impacts through several areas," commented PPL President and Chief Executive Officer Vincent Sorgi.

"This includes higher distribution rider revenues in Pennsylvania, better than expected execution of our Rhode Island Energy integration, lower interest costs due to our convertible issuance earlier this year, and additional savings through effective O&M management."

The company also stated that it remains well-positioned to deliver top-tier earnings per share and dividend growth of 6% to 8% a year through at least 2026 without the need for equity issuances and while maintaining one of the sector's strongest credit profiles.

FY23 Outlook: PPL reaffirms its earnings from ongoing operations per share of $1.50-$1.65 versus the $1.58 consensus.

Price Action: PPL shares are trading lower by 0.45% at $26.51 on the last check Friday.

Photo Via Company