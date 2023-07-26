Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Extreme Greed' Zone After Dow Notches Longest Winning Streak In Over Six Years

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed a decline in overall sentiment among U.S. investors on Tuesday.

The Dow Jones closed higher on Tuesday, recording its longest winning streak in more than six years ahead of major policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve. The index notched gains for the 12th straight session.

General Motors Company GM shares fell 3.5% on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and raised its FY23 adjusted automotive free cash flow guidance. General Electric Company GE shares gained 6.3% after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and raised its FY23 guidance.

The Dow Jones closed higher by around 27 points to 35,438.07 on Tuesday. The S&P 500 rose 0.28% at 4,567.46, while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.61% at 14,144.56 during the session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Meta Platforms, Inc. META, The Coca-Cola Company KO and The Boeing Company BA today.

At a current reading of 81.0, the index remained in the "Extreme Greed" zone, versus a previous reading of 83.0

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

Read Next: Top 5 Industrials Stocks That Are Ticking Portfolio Bombs