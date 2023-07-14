JPMorgan, Wells Fargo And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

Wall Street expects JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM to post quarterly earnings at $3.99 per share on revenue of $38.96 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares gained 0.8% to $149.98 in after-hours trading.

to post quarterly earnings at $3.99 per share on revenue of $38.96 billion before the opening bell. JPMorgan shares gained 0.8% to $149.98 in after-hours trading. Aehr Test Systems AEHR reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees FY24 revenue to be at least $100 million and GAAP net income of at least $28 million. Aehr Test Systems shares climbed 4.6% to $43.33 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees FY24 revenue to be at least $100 million and GAAP net income of at least $28 million. Aehr Test Systems shares climbed 4.6% to $43.33 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Citigroup Inc. C to have earned $1.30 per share on revenue of $19.27 billion for the latest quarter. The bank will release earnings before the markets open. Citigroup shares gained 0.5% to $47.90 in after-hours trading.

Leslie's Inc LESL released preliminary results for its fiscal third quarter and announced a CFO transition. The company said it expects fiscal third-quarter revenue to come in at $611 million versus estimates of $703.74 million and seed adjusted earnings in a range of 39 cents to 41 cents per share versus estimates of 69 cents per share. Leslie's also announced that CFO Steve Weddell is stepping down from his role, effective Aug. 7. Leslie's shares tumbled 21.6% to $7.46 in the after-hours trading session.

released preliminary results for its fiscal third quarter and announced a CFO transition. The company said it expects fiscal third-quarter revenue to come in at $611 million versus estimates of $703.74 million and seed adjusted earnings in a range of 39 cents to 41 cents per share versus estimates of 69 cents per share. Leslie's also announced that CFO Steve Weddell is stepping down from his role, effective Aug. 7. Leslie's shares tumbled 21.6% to $7.46 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company WFC to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $20.07 billion before the opening bell. Wells Fargo shares fell 0.3% to $43.58 in after-hours trading.

Read This Next: Top 5 Materials Stocks That Should Keep You Up At Night