WD-40, VOXX International And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

CalAmp Corp. CAMP posted a loss for its first quarter, while sales missed expectations. The company also issued weak revenue forecast for the second quarter. CalAmp shares fell 1.9% to $1.0795 in the after-hours trading session.

Wall Street expects Byrna Technologies Inc. BYRN to post quarterly earnings at 1 cent per share on revenue of $12 million before the opening bell. Byrna Technologies shares jumped 11.5% to $5.82 in after-hours trading.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. IOVA priced its underwritten public offering of 20,000,000 shares at $7.50 per share. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares tumbled 9.9% to $7.92 in the after-hours trading session.

WD-40 Company WDFC reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter and announced a 50 million share buyback program. WD-40 shares gained 4.1% to $201.75 in after-hours trading.

VOXX International Corporation VOXX posted downbeat results for its third quarter on Monday. VOXX International shares dipped 12.8% to $9.89 in the after-hours trading session.

