Recap: Franklin Covey Q3 Earnings

Franklin Covey FC reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Franklin Covey beat estimated earnings by 45.45%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.22.

Revenue was up $5.26 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 18.05% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Franklin Covey's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.28 0.27 0.18 EPS Actual 0.12 0.32 0.39 0.51 Revenue Estimate 62.40M 68.63M 73.85M 64.43M Revenue Actual 61.76M 69.37M 78.81M 66.18M

To track all earnings releases for Franklin Covey visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.